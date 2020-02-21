Why 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Star Yolanda Kept Her Internet Romance a Secret

Meet Yolanda. The 51-year-old from Las Vegas is just one of the new couples embarking on a journey of love with a foreigner on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season four.

Yolanda, a widow, has been on a weight loss journey and shed 150 pounds. When she hit that milestone in her quest for a healthier lifestyle, she took to social media and shared her transformation. That’s how she met Williams, a 40-year-old from England. He slid into her DMs and Yolanda fell hard for the restaurant manager.

Only one of Yolanda’s children knows about Williams.

“I’m a little scared to tell them because I know they’re still mourning the loss of their father and they want me to just, you know, let daddy be my first and last love. So, I think it would be hard for them,” she says in the exclusive preview above.

Yolanda says her late husband was the love of her life. He had issues with the law and was incarcerated roughly six years. That was the last time she saw him “because he never wanted us to visit him in prison,” she explains, “so we just, you know, honored his wishes.”

Despite his incarceration and her loneliness, Yolanda said she stayed faithful to her late husband. “I never looked at a man, never thought about another man. He was my everything,” she says, noting her heart was broken after the loss of her husband.

“But when Williams came into my DM, it felt good,” she admits in the exclusive preview. “It felt like someone cared again, so I hope the kids understand that I’m ready to find new love.

Yolanda and Williams have spoken every day, but never via video chat because his cell phone camera is broken…

Regardless of never seeing him screen-to-screen and her daughter’s fears of catfishing, Yolanda is ready to hop across the pond and meet her man for the first time.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. on TLC.