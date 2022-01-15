Why Aaron Sorkin Refused to Write Nicole Kidman a Sex Scene in a Film He Wasn’t Proud of

Why Did Aaron Sorkin Refuse to Write a Sex Scene for Nicole Kidman in a Film He Didn’t Like?

Nicole Kidman has acted in a number of films with sex scenes.

Throughout her illustrious career, the actor has shared intimate moments with a few of her co-stars.

Earlier in Kidman’s career, however, screenwriter Aaron Sorkin refused to write a sex scene for her.

And it was a film that Sorkin didn’t particularly enjoy.

Many celebrities have expressed their dissatisfaction with sex scenes.

Others, such as Nicole Kidman, don’t mind displaying that level of intimacy on-screen.

Kidman discussed her films’ tendency to go to very sexual places in an interview with Harpers Bazaar.

However, the actor claimed that these types of scenes usually serve a vital narrative function.

Kidman stated, “I’m not willing to do it at random.”

“But if there’s a reason for it…I’ve always believed that [sex]is a vital link between people.”

“Why don’t you make a movie about it?”

However, Kidman has learned over the course of her career that filmmakers may not always want to film sex scenes for the sake of the story.

When such a situation arises, it may result in an unpleasant experience for all parties involved.

Aaron Sorkin is a prolific screenwriter who has written for a variety of films in Hollywood.

But he didn’t always wield the same power over the film industry as he does now.

Director Harold Becker wanted Sorkin to write a graphic sex scene for a film he wrote when he was younger.

Sorkin complied with the director’s wishes.

“Early in my career, I wrote a movie that I’m not very proud of at all, and it just turned into a mess,” Sorkin told USA Today.

“It featured Alec Baldwin and Nicole Kidman.”

We were missing a sex scene between Alec and Nicole, and the director realized it very close to the start of filming.”

However, the scene Sorkin wrote didn’t meet the filmmaker’s expectations.

“I went back to the hotel and wrote like four pages of banter,” Sorkin continued. “It ended with them falling into bed and we cut to the next day.”

“‘No, no, no, you have to write the scene,’ Harold Becker said.

Sorkin had no idea what Becker was after.

“At the time, I hadn’t written much; I’d only written A Few Good Men.

‘Boy, exactly what do you mean?’ I asked. ‘Look, it’s easy, just go back to your hotel and…’ he said.

