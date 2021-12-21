Why Addressing the Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations Wouldn’t Be ‘Appropriate,’ According to Bridget Moynahan

Why Addressing the Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations Wouldn’t Be ‘Appropriate,’ Says Bridget Moynahan

Bridget Moynahan reacted to the news about her former Sex and the City co-star Chris Noth after multiple women claimed he sexually assaulted them.

“It would be inappropriate for me to comment on things I don’t know about,” Moynahan, 50, told Elle on December 17th.

The model’s response came just one day after The Hollywood Reporter published an investigative piece in which two women detailed their alleged encounters with Noth, 67.

The Good Wife alum allegedly “rape[d]her from behind” after they met in 2004, according to one of the women, Zoe (a pseudonym to protect her identity).

Noth “was having sex with me from the back of a chair,” according to the second woman, Lily.

We were looking in the mirror.

“At the time, I was kind of crying.”

“Marriage is a sham,” the Law and Order alum, who has been married to Tara Wilson since 2012, reportedly told Lily before the 2015 encounter.

Monogamy does not exist.”

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades ago are categorically false,” Noth said in a statement to Us Weekly.

These stories could have happened 30 years ago or yesterday — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.

“It was a mutually agreeable encounter.”

The Wyoming native, who was recently recast as Mr.

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out,” Big, who stars in HBO’s And Just Like That, said. “I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Noth was fired from his CBS TV show The Equalizer and his talent management firm, A3 Artists Agency, after a third woman came forward with her own allegations against him.

The Golden Globe nominee, whose character in the Sex and the City revival died of a heart attack after a Peloton ride, was also banned from the fitness company’s social media after collaborating with them and Ryan Reynolds on a commercial.

“Every allegation of sexual assault must be treated with seriousness.

These were unknown to us.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Bridget Moynahan Explains Why Addressing the Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations Would Not Be ‘Appropriate’