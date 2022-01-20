Why am I dreaming about my ex-boyfriend?

Why am I still having nightmares about my ex-boyfriend?

THERE’S nothing like a good night’s sleep, but if you keep dreaming about your ex, you’ll find yourself more irritated than relaxed when you wake up.

We’ll take a look at what’s causing this.

Dreaming about an old relationship can bring up feelings that we thought had passed us by.

It’s crucial not to make any assumptions about why you’re having dreams about your ex.

It doesn’t mean you want to rekindle your relationship with an ex.

There are a slew of other reasons why we might be dreaming about an ex.

Even when your dreams are about something important, they are rarely literal fantasies.

The things we dream about are usually a collection of our day’s thoughts, events, and reflections.

However, there are a variety of reasons why they occur more frequently:

Take the steps to figure out what’s causing these dreams about your ex, whether it’s something that’s missing from your current relationship or something completely different.

It’s also important to remember that, while dreams can have an impact on you, they usually don’t mean much.

Working through these feelings with a therapist or counsellor can sometimes help you gain a better understanding of your ex.