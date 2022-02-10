Why Angelina Jolie Could Be the Movie Star in the Weeknd’s New Song

Why Angelina Jolie Might Be the Movie Star in Weeknd’s New Song

Angelina Jolie is one of the world’s most famous actors, as well as a humanitarian and a cause-driven activist.

Jolie’s love life has been a constant source of speculation among tabloids and fans alike, as someone who has been in the public eye for decades.

Rumors have been circulating in recent months that Jolie is dating the Weeknd, a musician and creator who is considerably younger than Jolie.

While Jolie has remained tight-lipped about the situation, the Weeknd’s new song could be a subtle reference to his romance with the actress.

pic.twitter.com88CNz2eNo3 This is only the beginning

The Weeknd recently released his new album, Dawn FM, which includes a new song called “Here We Go…Again,” in which he sings about a new exciting relationship as well as thinking back to an ex-partner and where they are with their romantic future.

It didn’t take long for fans to speculate on what the song “Here We Go…Again” was about.

The Weeknd is known for writing songs that reflect his personal life, though he rarely discusses the inspiration behind his songs.

Even so, the similarities between “Here We Go…Again” and The Weeknd’s real-life rumored romance with Angelina Jolie, the Hollywood superstar, are difficult to overlook.

WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW

According to Elle, the Weeknd sings about dating a “movie star” in his song “Here We Go…Again,” with lyrics like “And my new girl, she a movie star, My new girl, she a movie star,” and “I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell, But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin’ thoughts, ‘Cause baby girl, she a movie star, Baby girl, she a movie star

The Weeknd then sings about falling in love, saying, “I told myself that I’d never fall, But here we go again.” He also sings about an ex, saying, “Your girlfriend’s tryna pair you with somebody more famous, but instead you ended up with someone so basic, faceless, Someone to take your pictures and frame it.”

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

this is just the beginning pic.twitter.com/88CNz2eNo3 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 13, 2022