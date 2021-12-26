Why Anna Duggar Isn’t Divorcing Josh Duggar Despite a Guilty Verdict in a Child Pornography Case

Why Anna Duggar Isn’t Divorcing Josh Duggar Despite Being Found Guilty in Child Pornography Case

Josh Duggar, star of the reality show 19 Kids and Counting, has had legal and personal issues in recent years.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s eldest child is currently being held in federal custody awaiting sentencing for his child pornography conviction, for which he faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

Anna, Josh’s wife, has remained by his side throughout his trial, indicating that she has no plans to leave him.

Let’s look at the couple and what the future holds for them, including why Anna Duggar is unlikely to divorce Josh Duggar.

Until 2015, Duggar was a part of the reality show 19 Kids and Counting with the rest of his fundamentalist Christian family.

Josh was accused of assaulting five females as a teenager, two of whom were his own sisters, and the TLC program was canceled around this time.

Duggar was found guilty on one count of receiving and possessing child pornography on September 9, 2021.

The 33-year-old faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of (dollar)250,000 for each offense.

Anna Duggar, Duggar’s wife, has been by his side since the beginning.

Even after learning that he had cheated on her by using the website Ashley Madison, she stood by him.

Some believe she has few options because she is reportedly staying at the Duggar family compound with her seven children.

For the time being, it appears that her in-laws are willing to assist her in raising her children while Duggar serves his sentence.

She has stated that she intends to stay married because it is a requirement of her faith, as their marriage is regarded as a covenant with their god.

Others, on the other hand, argue that she is stuck because she has few other options for supporting her family.

Anna is unlikely to divorce Josh for a number of reasons.

Here are a few examples:

Redditors have expressed their thoughts on the topic.

“Three words: Tell All Book,” one Redditor suggested as an alternative.

Find a good lawyer to overturn the NDA, or have her wealthy sister assist.”

“I hate to say it, but Anna will be his ‘dutiful wife’ and stand by his side while he is in prison,” another person said.

In jail, he’ll have a miraculous ‘come to Jesus’ moment, which she’ll use to justify…

