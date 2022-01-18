Why are Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon living apart before the birth of their baby?

What’s the deal with Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, who are expecting their first child?

Ashley Iaconetti is expecting her first child with Jared Haibon and is living with her parents in preparation for his arrival.

“We made this decision, [but]it was mostly my decision,” the Bachelor alum, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly after revealing their baby boy’s name via Amazon Live on Tuesday, January 18.

“All [Jared] wanted for me to feel safe was for me to feel safe.”

But all I could think about was delivering at the hospital where my father has worked for nearly three decades.

The hospital feels “comfortable” to the Virginia native because she has “volunteered” and “done so many school projects” there over the years.

The cohost of the “Almost Famous” podcast said, “I wanted to be in a place where I felt most at ease.”

“Especially since I’ve always been terrified of giving birth.”

“While some people are ecstatic at the prospect of experiencing it, I am the polar opposite.

“It’s insane,” says one of the participants.

Haibon, 33, had no idea that the Bachelor in Paradise alums would be running Audrey’s Coffee House and Lounge, which they opened in December 2021.

“We hadn’t officially signed any lease at that point,” the expecting actress told Us.

“It wasn’t ideal, but he’ll fly in every ten days at the very least.”

After Iaconetti stated that she isn’t “worried about him being [around]for the actual birth,” Haibon added, “I will run through heaven and hell to make sure I’m there.”

The former ABC personalities announced the birth of their first child in July 2021, and revealed the child’s gender the following month with another Amazon Live.

“You never know how it’s going to go,” Iaconetti said, adding that she’s 36 weeks pregnant and doesn’t have “much of a [birth]plan.”

My sole objective is to obtain an epidural.

My father is an anesthesiologist.

“It shouldn’t be a problem,” says the narrator.

On Tuesday, the Bachelor Nation members revealed their wedding registry, as well as Dawson’s name inspiration.

“It’s fun putting things together in front of the audience using Amazon items,” Iaconetti told Us.

“He was putting together a crib, a car seat, and similar items.”

Reporting was contributed by Sarah Hearon.

