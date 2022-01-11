Why Are Cassidy and Shanae the Villains on The Bachelor?

Cassidy and Shanae, two blonde contestants, provided some unexpected drama in episode two of The Bachelor season 26.

Here’s where you can learn more about what happened.

After what happened in January, Cassidy Timbrooks and Shanae Ankney are likely to join the ranks of Courtney Robertson, Corinne Olympios, Victoria Larson, Kelsey Poe, and others as well-known Bachelor villains.

The Bachelor has ten episodes.

Of course, we’re talking about the drama that these two contestants caused while out on their group dates with Bachelor Clayton Echard.

Cassidy first refused to attend a group date hosted by Hilary Duff, which required the ladies to plan a child’s birthday party.

“I don’t care if Hilary Duff is disappointed in my dollhouse skills or if the girls are upset,” she told the Bachelor camera.

“I’m here to date Clayton, at the end of the day.”

Cassidy then dragged Clayton to the side and proceeded to make out with the 28-year-old sales representative, causing the other women to become enraged.

Cassidy continued to call it in after rejoining the group, even telling the birthday girl that she doesn’t like children and throwing the birthday cake on the ground.

“Why am I here? It should be a Cassidy and Clayton date,” Genevieve, who made the now-destroyed cake, said, irritated by Cassidy pulling Clayton away for another make-out session.

To be honest, it’s not a fun situation.

Taking him when no one else has had time with him isn’t the name of the game.”

While the other ladies were put off by Cassidy’s bravado, the blonde executive assistant reveled in her triumph: “I got to make out with Clayton twice.”

Cassidy continued to make her presence known during a night out in Los Angeles, telling the entire group that she really likes Clayton.

She said of the first group date rose, “I know he’s going to give it to me.”

“I’m very confident in our connection.”

And it’s crazy to think that this is only the first date of the entire journey; it feels like I’ve known him for a lot longer.”

This, predictably, enraged the other ladies, who proceeded to tell Cassidy all of their grievances.

As a result of their dissatisfaction with her lack of participation,…

