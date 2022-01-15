Why Are Effie and Tariq Attracted to Each Other in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

On Power Book II: Ghost, Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is on a perilous path.

Despite his release from prison, he continues to face charges of double homicide.

While his girlfriend Lauren Baldwin (Paige Hurd) has demonstrated that she will not stick by his side, his business associate Effie Morales (Alix Lapri) has shown that she can hold her own.

Effie and Tariq have a long history together, but why do they keep coming back to each other?

Is Tariq Dealing With PTSD in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2?

Effie has been around since the first season of Power, but we still know very little about her.

Her official character description reads, “Effie Morales, a Yale student who is no stranger to drama.”

“And her quest for financial freedom through drug dealing leads her to big competition — her former Choate classmates Tariq and Brayden,” says Courtney Kemp.

She’s in the drug game solely for the money, unlike Brayden and Tariq.

“Effie’s mother is a shambles.”

But I’ll tell you about it later,” Kemp said in an Instagram Live in 2020.

“And, as regular readers of the series will recall, Effie’s brother is deceased.

“Keep in mind that he was murdered.”

Season 3 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ will feature a major tie-in to ‘Empire,’ according to the show’s creators.

Tariq and Effie have been friends since high school at Choate.

He and Brayden (Gianni Paolo) recruited her to work for them, but they treated her badly and she retaliated by turning them in and being expelled.

Despite this, the two remain attracted to one another.

Rainey told TV Fanatic, “They kind of understand each other.”

“I think Effie is the only person in Tariq’s universe who truly understands him.”

She knows more about him than he knows about himself.

Just seeing them and her attempting to be there for him was enough for her.

You can also see their differences, so it’s especially interesting to see their relationship this season.”

For her character’s relationship with Tariq, Lapri had an even better analogy.

“I guess it’s like if you’ve ever had a toxic ex, and sometimes you guys aren’t good for each other, but then it’s just like, “Ooh… But…”

This is amazing…

