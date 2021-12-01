Why Are ‘iZombie’ and ‘Ghosts’ Star Rose McIver So Familiar to Power Rangers Fans?

Power Rangers fans will never forget the main characters from some of their favorite series.

The cast of the show has gone on to have successful careers outside of being badass Rangers.

Rose McIver, star of The CW’s iZombie, will be recognizable to Power Rangers fans as she gains popularity for her new CBS sitcom series Ghosts.

The actress is best known for her lead role in Power Rangers RPM, which she starred in.

From Rude Awakenings to Maddigan’s Quest, the New Zealand actor has played multiple main characters in minor series.

McIver became more well-known in the United States after her eight-episode role as Tinker Bell in Once Upon a Time.

McIver didn’t become a well-known actor until 2015, when she starred in The CW’s iZombie.

iZombie was a 2015 supernatural procedural crime drama based on the same-named comic book series.

Olivia “Liv” Moore was played by McIver.

Liv’s life is turned upside down in the series when she wakes up as a zombie after a yacht party.

She cuts ties with her closest friends and takes a job at the city morgue in order to keep her secret hidden.

To keep her hunger at bay, Liv uses her new job to eat the brains of the deceased.

She absorbs the personalities and memories of the dead when she consumes brains.

When Liv assists a local detective in solving crimes, her skills come in handy.

Every Power Rangers fan’s Saturday morning routine included waking up early.

It entailed watching the most recent installment of the current franchise.

Power Rangers RPM enthralled fans with a new storyline in 2009.

The series is a remake of the Japanese original Engine Sentai Go-onger, which is the series’ thirty-second installment.

Summer Landsdown, Ranger Operator Series Yellow Bear in Power Rangers RPM, was played by McIver. Her character began as a snobbish rich girl.

Her friends and family abandon her when the villains attack on her birthday, leaving her to wander aimlessly.

She is rescued and transported to Corinth City, where she assumes the identity of the Yellow Ranger.

McIver’s biggest role to date in a franchise with an already established die-hard fan base was Power Rangers RPM.

“The Power Rangers universe has an incredible fan base.

They’re

