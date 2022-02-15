Why Are Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera’s West Side Story Co-Stars Fueling Dating Rumors?

Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera, co-stars in West Side Story, are causing dating rumors.

Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera, who co-star in the 2021 remake of West Side Story, spent Valentine’s Day together, fueling rumors of a romance.

In America, do you want to fall in love?

With several sweet social media messages on Valentine’s Day, Rachel Zegler added fuel to the rumors that she is dating her West Side Story co-star Josh Andres Rivera.

The 20-year-old actress shared a cozy black-and-white selfie of the two of them together on Instagram with the caption “committing valen-crimes,” a reference to the romantic holiday.

She appeared to look at their Feb. on her Instagram Stories.

14 plans, with videos of Josh feeding her an Italian meal while the two of them laughed.

She captioned the video, “Saucy.”

“From my family to yours, have a wonderful Valentine’s Day.”

On the set of Steven Spielberg’s remake of the classic film musical, the two became close.

Rachel won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her role as Maria, making her the first Latina actress and the youngest winner in that category.

Josh, 26, portrayed Chino, a Shark gang member who sets up Maria before she meets Tony (Ansel Elgort) at the school dance in the Oscar-nominated film.

Rachel and Josh have been the subject of dating rumors for more than a year.

Fans have speculated that the two are dating because they frequently post videos and photos together on social media. They haven’t explicitly confirmed the nature of their relationship.

“I love josh andres rivera,” Rachel tweeted around Valentine’s Day last year.

Rachel shared a series of photos on Instagram in December depicting moments from 2021 that made her feel “great big love i have never felt before,” the first of which was a photo of her hugging Josh, who was dressed in a holiday sweater.

“Spending Christmas eve with a man i have never met before, maybe you know him, he seems pretty cool— like he could be the love child of iron man and john wick, idk though,” she said of the photo.

She had cryptically written on Instagram a month before that starring in West Side Story had brought her her “best friend in the entire world,” which fans quickly mistook for Josh.

