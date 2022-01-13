Why are Soulja Boy’s “leaked photos” so popular?

Why are ‘leaked photos’ of Soulja Boy so popular?

SOULJA Boy is a rapper and musician whose song Crank That (Soulja Boy) reached peak popularity in 2007.

Soulja Boy began to trend on social media on January 13, 2022, and it wasn’t for cranking that Soulja Boy.

Following the rapper’s tweeting of an Only Fans link on Thursday, “leaked photos” began to trend on social media.

At 6:41 a.m. on Thursday, he tweeted, “Good morning http://onlyfans.comsouljaboy.”

DeAndre Cortez Way, the rapper’s real name, is 31 years old and was born in Chicago.

After a few hours, Soulja Boy tweeted, “Good morning bae, wyd,” with a heart and a smirk face emoji.

On Twitter, fans reacted quickly to the rapper’s ‘leak.’

He even retweeted a tweet from a fan who had greeted him that morning.

With a tongue out face emoji, the user tweeted, “Good morning to @souljaboy and @souljaboy only.”

Many users were impressed by the rapper’s leaks.

One user tweeted, “Yalll seen soulja boy leaks. lmmfao woooow.”

Several tweets have been circulating with an article from hiplifehiphop.com referring to the rapper as “part horse.”

Another Twitter user added, “The Soulja Boy leak is proof that black men are winning.”

During the “leak,” the rapper used the attention on his account to promote some of his songs as well as a docuseries called The Life of Draco, which will premiere on January 21, 2022.

Soulja Boy’s song Crank That (Soulja Boy) and his 2008 single Kiss Me Thru The Phone catapulted him to fame in 2007.

The Superman dance was created in response to the song Crank That (Soulja Boy).

The rapper claims to be the “first rapper” on YouTube, according to Cheat Sheet.

YouTube was launched in February 2005, and in 2009, the song Crank That (Soulja Boy) was uploaded to the site.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.