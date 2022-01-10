Why are TikTok users microwaving ice?

Why do TikTok users microwave ice?

TikTok has a microwave hack that has everyone rethinking their reheating methods.

People are curious about one user’s method for reheating leftover rice on TikTok, which is known for many different trends.

A hack involving leftover rice, an ice cube, and a microwave is one of the most recent viral trends to emerge from TikTok.

In comparison to the traditional method of putting water on top of dried-out rice, this method of reheating leftover rice is unorthodox.

To begin, place an ice cube on top of the leftover rice.

Then, before putting it in the microwave, lay a piece of parchment paper on top of everything.

The ice cube aids in the production of steam and reheating of the rice.

Remove the paper and discard the still-alive ice cube once the rice is hot.

In September of 2021, Instagram influencer Emily Mariko shared the viral ice cube video.

The video has over 80 million views and was captioned by Mariko as “Best lunch of the week!”

Mariko is a food, fashion, and lifestyle vlogger with over 8 million followers, according to her TikTok bio.

Mariko’s hack was quickly replicated by TikTok users, who used the hashtag (hashtag)SalmonRiceBowl, which has over 23 million views.

The ice cube’s failure to melt perplexed users.

Many people have tried the hack on various foods since then.

It doesn’t appear to work on all foods, however.

Lizzo, a singer and rapper, tried her hand at the trend by heating up a chocolate cupcake.

