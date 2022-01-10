Why are TikTok users using the microwave to melt ice?

Why are TikTok users microwaving ice?

On TikTok, a microwave hack that has everyone rethinking their reheating methods has surfaced.

People are curious about one user’s method for reheating leftover rice on TikTok, which is known for a variety of trends.

A hack involving leftover rice, an ice cube, and a microwave is one of the most recent viral trends to emerge from TikTok.

When reheating leftover rice, this method differs from the traditional method of pouring water on top of dried-out rice.

To begin, place an ice cube on top of the rice that has been left over.

Then, before putting it in the microwave, place a piece of parchment paper on top of everything.

The ice cube aids in the production of steam and reheating of the rice.

Remove the paper and discard the still-intact ice cube once the rice is hot.

The viral ice cube video was first shared by influencer Emily Mariko in September of 2021.

The video has received over 80 million views since Mariko captioned it, “Best lunch of the week!”

Mariko is a food, fashion, and lifestyle vlogger with over 8 million followers, according to her TikTok bio.

Mariko’s hack was quickly copied by TikTok users, who used the hashtag (hashtag)SalmonRiceBowl, which has over 23 million views.

The ice cube’s failure to melt perplexed users.

Since then, many people have experimented with the hack on various foods.

However, it does not appear to work on all foods.

Lizzo, a singer and rapper, tried out the trend by heating up a chocolate cupcake.

Other food trends that have gained traction thanks to TikTok are:

