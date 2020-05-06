Why ARE we so exhausted during lockdown?

The end of the week usually brings about that ‘Friday feeling’, but for many of us in lockdown each day currently feels like it’s merging into the next.

If you’re not a key worker right now and are working from home, or have been furloughed from your job, you may have found yourself with a great deal more time on your hands.

No commuting and zero socialising – bar the odd call on Zoom – should mean we all feel more relaxed than we usually do in our normal, busy day-to-day lives.

But many people on social media are complaining of feeling unusually tired and lacking in energy and motivation for anything that requires more than getting off their sofas.

While the threat to our security, both from a health and financial perspective, generates worry and often anxiety which can leave us feeling exhausted, Angela Cox, a London-based award-winning behavioural change life coach, believes there’s more to it.

She told FEMAIL that what many people are feeling right now is the impact of the ‘Change Curve’.

‘The Kubler Ross Change Curve was originally designed to outline the states of grief and it’s also used in business to help manage people going through a change experience,’ she explained.

‘Its impact on a personal change journey is just as, if not more, relevant and the Covid-19 threat has plunged us all into one of the greatest change curves ever experienced.

‘Understanding where you might be on the change curve is key – and even more critical is recognising that you will experience it differently to those around you.’

Angela said the curve is very much an individual process and an emotionally led one, too.

‘Even within the same household, people can be at a different stage on the curve which can cause conflicts and misunderstandings as behaviours and feelings won’t align,’ she said.

‘The journey starts with shock, followed by denial – and if you roll back to February, many of us were thinking Covid-19 wouldn’t be as big as it has become.

‘Anger and frustration follow, and at this stage we become critical of ourselves and judgemental of others. We saw the term “Covidiots” surface, which is a demonstration of the anger stage in action.

‘The depression stage of the curve is something I refer to as the “pit of despair” and when we are in this stage, the exhaustion is real, the lack of motivation is apparent and it’s a much easier proposition to sit on the sofa eating ice-cream than it is to go for a run.’

Angela added that another element we are feeling right now is the impact of so many new habit loops, which create ‘mini change curves’ within the larger overall experience.

‘We are having to shop in new ways, teach our children, work at home and communicate differently,’ she explained.

‘This requires adaptation, and new pathways need to be created in our brain to accommodate and adjust to new routines.

‘We can’t work on autopilot and need to give tasks more attention than normal. With so many changes happening at once, the system is overloaded and the internal computer says “no”.’

Angela urged people feeling the effects of the ‘pit of despair’ to turn to ‘hope and optimism’.

‘This exhaustion won’t last forever,’ she assured. ‘The change curve has an upside as we claw our way out of the pit of despair and head towards acceptance and moving on.

‘The low won’t last and the sun will come out again. So hang in there, allow yourself some hippo time and know it will pass.’