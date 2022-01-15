Why are we so snobby when it comes to Ice Dancing?

What is it about Dancing on Ice that makes us so snobby?

Although ITV’s dancing competition is similar to Strictly, it is still regarded as naff due to the network’s ‘commercial’ image.

Dancing on Ice seemed doomed from the start.

ITV’s disastrous celebrity skating competition, which first aired in 2006, has already been canceled once, in 2014, before being resurrected four years later.

Last year’s disaster, which included a slew of bizarre injuries, family bereavement, and (of course) Covid, had observers muttering the last rites.

“Thank God it’s all over,” one critic said after last year’s final (won by singer Sonny Jay), as ratings dropped during a rocky series that included the cancellation of one weekend’s festivities to give the contestants time to recover.

No, the show has dusted itself off, put on its skates again, and is getting ready to loop, lutz, and axel its way back into our living rooms.

ITV shareholders may fantasize about ad revenue, but do the rest of us regard Dancing on Ice with contempt?

Despite the praise lavished on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, the ballroom competition’s ice-bound ITV cousin is widely regarded as a bit, well, naff – from its daytime presenting duo of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby to yet another rendition of Bolero.

Despite the fact that previous series were huge ratings successes, Dancing on Ice has always been accused of copying Strictly.

It even had a caustic choreographer on the judging panel, with Jason Gardiner taking over for Craig Revel Horwood until John Barrowman took over in 2019.

Now, Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse has replaced Barrowman, and this year’s contestants include Mabuse’s former Strictly colleague Brendan Cole.

In fact, if you look past the obvious cross-fertilization, you’ll notice that the latest Ice cast list closely resembles the recent series of the BBC dance competition.

There’s an Olympian, a rugby player, a Coronation Street actor, a TV host, an ex-pop star, and the always-present wildcard (in this case, former Happy Mondays mascot Bez).

With football legend Paul Gascoigne’s son Regan lacing up his skates, there’s even a celebrity scion to match Strictly’s Tilly Ramsay.

So, why the disrespect? Ice skating is a sport, after all.

