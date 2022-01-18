Why aren’t Madelyn Cline and Zack Bia “officially dating”?

Madelyn Cline of the Outer Banks and DJ Zack Bia were spotted together in late December, and Zack recently clarified their relationship status.

Despite rumors of a romance, Madelyn Cline and Zack Bia are not venturing beyond the friend zone on the outer banks.

Cline, 24, and Bia, 25, were first photographed hanging out in late December, just a few days before her birthday, sparking relationship speculation.

Fast forward almost a month to a recent episode of BFFs With Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, where Bia clarified the situation.

“We don’t date,” he said of his relationship with the actress, adding, “We hang out all the time.”

“I think, as someone like herself who is extremely busy and is about to start traveling—she’s on set five months of the year—she has such a busy schedule, and I think I have such a busy schedule,” he quickly added.

It’s one of those things where we love hanging out and going out to eat.

But, because we’re just hanging out, we never started dating and probably won’t stop.

We’re having a great time and aren’t even pondering what it is.”

Madelyn and her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes, 29, had broken up after more than a year of dating, according to a source who spoke to E! News.

Madelyn and Chase sparked reconciliation rumors after being seen together while hanging out in Atlanta just weeks after their breakup, but another source told E! News at the time that they “are just friends.”

Later, a third source revealed that the two had “been done for a while,” and that Madelyn was relishing her “single-girl moment.”

So, sorry, fans—it appears that Madelyn’s single status will last well into the winter, despite any speculation.