Why aren’t ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on tonight, December 6th?

Why aren’t ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on tonight, December 14th?

The most recent Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 episodes, which aired on December 16, left viewers wanting more, but they won’t be on tonight, December 16.

Station 19’s new female fire chief has left viewers guessing.

Grey’s Anatomy, on the other hand, had a literal cliffhanger, with viewers fearing Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) might be dead after falling off a cliff.

It’s another Grey’s Anatomy Station 19 crossover when the shows return (you guessed it).

In 2022, when will the Shondaland shows be back?

Station 19 Season 5 and Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 will both be canceled tonight, according to the ABC schedule.

But it’s not all doom and gloom.

While there will be no new episodes of Shondaland this week, the network will air a holiday special.

It isn’t the same, but it is cute.

The Station 19 slot is taken by Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, and the Grey’s Anatomy slot is taken by A Very Boy Band Holiday.

It’s a letdown for viewers who can’t get enough of Owen Hunt.

Fans will have to wait until February to see the film.

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 will return to Thursday nights on April 24, 2022.

Ben Warren (Jason George) jumps into a firetruck furiously in the Station 19 Season 5 trailer, rushing to save Owen.

Fans discover that the ridge has a 100-foot drop off.

A tragic flash of Cormac Hayes watching the car fall off the cliff is also shown.

In the promo, Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) radios to the team, “Civilian down, no pulse.”

Is It Necessary to Watch Both ‘Grey’s Anatomy Station 19 Crossover’ Episodes?

Despite the fact that viewers see firefighters removing a dead body from the vehicle, it is still possible that Owen is alive.

The car’s driver had a stroke, according to fans.

As a result, it’s more likely that the patient with no pulse, rather than Owen, is the driver.

Teddy (Kim Raver) interrogates Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) about what happened in the car after she climbed out with the heart in the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 promo.

When the Station 19 Grey’s Anatomy crossover event airs on Feb. 1, something traumatic happens.

24th of February 2022

Owen Hunt is still in danger of dying, even if he isn’t dead.

He’ll almost certainly need major surgery.

Hunt told Hayes before the car went over the cliff that he…

