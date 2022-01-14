Why Aren’t the ‘Harry Potter’ Stars in a Group Chat? Emma Watson Explains

Why Aren’t the ‘Harry Potter’ Stars in a Group Chat? Emma Watson Reveals Why the ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Aren’t in a Group Chat

In the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint reunited for an emotional reunion.

The trio still appear to be close after a decade together.

Watson explained why they aren’t in a group chat.

The bond between Watson, Radcliffe, and Grint is visible in the Harry Potter reunion special.

But, according to Watson, the trio doesn’t communicate very often, at least not over the phone or in a group chat.

“They both despise WhatsApp and their phones in general,” she said of Radcliffe and Grint in an interview with Vogue.

“Actually, as a three, we try to stay away from electronics as much as possible, so that doesn’t help with a lot of back and forth.”

We’re not on a group chat, so we’re talking one-on-one.”

However, the actor did mention that Grint sends her pictures of his daughter.

Radcliffe, she says, helps her stay grounded.

“I die when Rupert sends me pictures of [his daughter]Wednesday,” Watson continued.

“Dan and I try to ease each other’s nerves on a regular basis.”

We both try to stay out of the spotlight as much as possible, so it’s been great to have each other’s support knowing that another wave of attention was on the way.”

Raise your hand if you couldn’t keep your cool on the (hashtag)ReturntoHogwarts set.

Watson, Grint, and Radcliffe reunite on the set of their eight franchise movies in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Watson admitted she was overwhelmed after seeing her co-stars in this familiar setting.

“Having such an intimate moment so closely watched was emotional and intense,” she told Vogue.

“I was mostly just relieved to have a mediator who could ask us these questions and witness how differently – and similarly – we had processed things.”

I like how we have different memories of the same things.”

“We’re family,” the actor said of a scene in which Grint became emotional and told her, “We’re family.”

We have always been, and always will.

It’s a powerful connection.

We’ll always be a part of each other’s lives,” she said, explaining why Grint’s openness meant so much to her.

Watson stated, “That was the most emotional moment for me.”

“When Rupert says something, he means it.”

I was taken aback by how exposed she was…

