Why Aren’t the Kikwi in ‘The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword’ Related to Kokiri or Koroks?

Here’s Why the Kikwi in ‘The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword’ Aren’t Related to Kokiri or Koroks.

Gorons, Zora, Rito, Minish, and Hylians are among the many unique races in the Legend of Zelda series.

However, due to a jumbled timeline, each Zelda game is released years, if not hundreds, of years apart.

The races change and evolve over time because of the passage of time.

Fans wondered if the Kikwi race from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword was a forerunner to the Kokiri and Korok races.

Many fans assumed that the Kikwi race evolved into the Kokiri from Ocarina of Time and then the Koroks in Breath of the Wild in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

Nintendo, on the other hand, refuted this theory.

The Kokiri in Ocarina of Time are Hylian offshoots, not Kikwi, according to “The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia.”

“In reality, the Kokiri are Hylians as well.”

They can be traced back to a time when Hylians were just starting to develop their civilization, building cities, and living in a less natural way of life.

On page 50 of the Encyclopedia, it says, “The Kokiri decided to separate themselves from the Hylians, exiling themselves to the forest to bring their own life closer to nature.”

The Great Deku Tree confirms that the Koroks are descended from Kokiri in The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Wake.

This establishes a direct lineage between the Kokiri and Koroks, but the Kikwi are not present.

While Nintendo confirmed that the Parella in Skyward Sword evolved into the Zora, then the Rito, the Kiwki of Faron Wood have a different story.

While many races, such as Kikwi and Gorons, appear in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, fans only know the fate of a few.

The Hylians became the dominant race, and the Gorons carved out their civilization with little change in appearance throughout the eras.

The Zora evolved from the aquatic Parella.

The fate of the Ancient Robots, Mogma, and Kikwi, on the other hand, can only be conjectured.

All of the Ancient Robots are most likely extinct.

Almost every robot Link encounters in Skyward Sword has long since broken down.

Scrapper and the mini-bosses Dreadfuse and Scervo are the only exceptions, and since no other Ancient Robots have appeared later in the timeline, the race has most likely perished.

The Kikwi and Mogma’s fates are more ambiguous in Skyward Sword.

The Mogma left an indelible mark on Hyrule, inspiring items like The Minish Cap’s Mole Mitts.

What happened to the Skyward Sword Kikwi if they didn’t evolve into Kokiri?

