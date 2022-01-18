Why Aren’t We Ready for Arthur’s Final Episodes?

Why Aren’t We Prepared for Arthur’s Final Episodes?

Just wait until you start to feel old.

We believe Arthur would exclaim, “Hey! What a wonderful kind of day!” after this marathon.

Arthur, the beloved PBS children’s show, is now an adult.

On January 1st,

PBS announced on March 18 that in honor of the series’ 25th anniversary, they will host a special marathon with over 250 episodes plus four new episodes, including an ending that gives a glimpse into what’s in store for Arthur and his friends in the future, a.k.a. we get to see them as adults.

Not only does the prospect of seeing DW as an adult make us feel old, but we’re also feeling sentimental about Arthur’s legacy.

For 25 years, the series has taught kindness, empathy, and inclusion as the longest-running children’s animated series on television.

In 2020, GBH Kids created a series of digital short videos to equip parents and families with resources for discussing current events, ranging from the importance of handwashing and wearing a mask to discussing racism and encouraging everyone to vote.

Arthur and his friends will learn how to comfort a grieving friend, go on a family vacation, and get a glimpse into their futures from a mysterious fortune-telling game in the new episodes.

And it appears that Brown, whose new book, Believe in Yourself: What We Learned from Arthur, will be released on Jan.

25, too, may be feeling down about the series’ conclusion.

“It’s incredible that what started out as a simple bedtime story for my son has turned into over a hundred books and a 25-year collaboration with GBH and PBS KIDS,” Brown said.

“The last line of my first book, Arthur’s Nose, rings true now more than ever–‘There is a lot more to Arthur than his nose.'”

Okay, we’ll admit it: we’re in tears.

Arthur may be coming to an end, but his theme song will be stuck in our heads every day as we walk down the street.

The four brand-new episodes will air on PBS stations on February 16 at 9 a.m.

