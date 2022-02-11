Why Armie Hammer Is “Very Committed” to His Sobriety Following His Rehab Stay

Why does Armie Hammer want to stay “very committed” to his sobriety following his rehab stay?

In 2021, Armie Hammer spent months in a treatment facility after being accused of sexual assault, which he has denied.

Now that he’s making a comeback as an actor, he’s concentrating on staying sober.

Armie Hammer’s priority isn’t his career, even though he has a new film coming out.

Rather, he’s focused on himself—and his kids Harper, 7, and Ford, 5 (with ex Elizabeth Chambers)—just two months after E! News confirmed he’d left a treatment facility.

“Armie is very committed to his sobriety and has been extremely consistent,” a source close to the situation told E!

“Staying sober and being there for his kids and Elizabeth are his top priorities.”

Vanity Fair reported in June 2021, months after sexual assault allegations against Hammer were made public, that Hammer had sought treatment at the facility for “drug, alcohol, and sex issues.”

But that doesn’t mean he’s reconciling with his ex-wife, who filed for divorce in July 2020.

“They’re not back together,” the source said, “but they’re co-parenting,” and “he’s really just trying to be there for his kids.”

With his friends, he has a strong support system, and Elizabeth has been extremely helpful.”

Hammer is “still committed to doing the work and becoming a better person,” according to the source.

A different source told E! earlier this week that the couple is “not back together,” but that they are “focused on the kids and making co-parenting work.”

Professionally, his film Death of the Nile, which was shot in late 2019, is set to hit theaters in February.

11, marking his most recent acting project since several women accused him of emotional and physical abuse on social media in 2021.

He allegedly texted them about sexual acts and other fantasies, some of which fetishized violence, they claimed.

“I’m not responding to these bulls–t claims,” Hammer said in a statement, “but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot leave my children for four months in good conscience now.”

Hammer was accused of rapping Effie in 2017 by a woman named Effie in March.

“From the beginning, Mr.

All of Hammer’s interactions with [Effie]—and all of his other sexual partners for that matter—have been…

