Why Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Admit to Being “Very Goofy Parents”

When it comes to parenting, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are the first to admit that things can get a little silly.

But as two talented movie stars, some may wonder if the Hollywood couple ever uses their acting chops while raising two young kids. Their answer may surprise you.

In an exclusive first listen at Brit Morin‘ new iHeartRadio Original Podcast titled Teach Me Something New, both Ashton and Mila confess to sometimes getting into character while reading. Spoiler alert: Their kids don’t like it.

“Do you know what’s really funny is I sometimes try to read our daughter’s books in the characters’ voices, and she’s like, ‘Dad, can you just use your real voice?'” Ashton revealed in a sneak peek. “I’ll do Peppa pig with an English accent. And then daddy pig, the whole thing. And she’s like, ‘Dad, just do your regular voice.'”

Mila added, “I think we’re silly at home. We’re very goofy parents when it comes to our children, but that don’t have skill. I think that’s just being idiots. I think we’re very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home, but maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself.”

Sometimes, Ashton and Mila’s daughter wants a story from real life. As a result, mom and dad have to wonder if they should make up stories without books.

“Every night our daughter demands that. I tell a story from real life,” Ashton shared. Mila added, “He’s really good at it. [Our daughter] now knows everything about us. I mean literally, she’s like ‘Tell me a story from your life?’ and you’re like, all right, let me think about a story…. But then after a while you run out of stories. So he has to go and start creating stories from real life. Because you literally run out of stories.”

Any other parents totally relating right about now?

Teach Me Something New is an iHeartRadio Original Podcast hosted by the founder and CEO of Brit + Co. In each episode, Brit will sit down with an expert or celebrity to learn something new. In the debut episode, available on the iHeartRadio app Wednesday, Ashton and Mila will attempt to teach their acting secrets.

Future guests include Instagram founder Adam Mosseri, Daphne Oz, Rachael Ray and Rent the Runway CEO Jennifer Hyman.

And while you have to wait until tomorrow to hear Ashton and Mila reveal their acting secrets, we have a taste of what makes them so great at their jobs.

“Just do your homework and then go in, and be present. Do all the homework in the world, do all your research, read your lines, think about the whys, don’t judge your character. Go with who you are, and then just show up and be present, and be open,” Mila shared. “Because the truth is, in any given situation, you can’t predict what the other person’s going to do. So in order to be like, well I’m going to walk to the right and then I’m going to react shocked or upset. But what if that character that’s working opposite you doesn’t give you the same performance? Then you look like a ridiculous, you know.”