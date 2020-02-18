Why Bachelor Nation Thinks Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Secretly Got Married

Just married?

Bachelor in Paradise couple Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are sparking marriage rumors! The speculation started over Valentine’s Day weekend when Caelynn shared a sweet tribute to her beau on Instagram. Alongside a picture of the couple in Yosemite National Park, Caelynn wrote, “Life is so much better with you in it. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

In the comments of the post, a fan told the couple to “get married,” to which Caelynn replied that they “already did.”

While it’s likely that Caelynn is just joking with her followers, the couple’s recent social media activity is still raising some eyebrows. On Sunday, Dean took to his Instagram to share photos of him and Caelynn, along with their adorable dog, from their time at Mirror Lake Loop Trail.

Dean captioned the post with the lyrics, “don’t you know happiness isn’t a place, it’s a road you take.”

In the comments, Caelynn told Dean that their weekend trip was the “best honeymoon ever.”

To add to the speculation, in Dean’s latest Instagram Story videos, he can be seen wearing a ring.

But, despite the questionable social media commentary, Dean and Caelynn have yet to officially address their relationship status. So, we’ll have to wait and see!

As fans of Dean and Caelynn will know, the reality stars had a bit of a bumpy start during their time on Bachelor in Paradise over the summer. While they initially sparked a connection, Caelynn was left in tears when Dean decided to leave Paradise, ending their time together. However, he later returned to the beach in Mexico, asking Caelynn to come along with him, which she accepted.

Since that time, Dean and Caelynn have been traveling all over the world together, from his infamous van to planes, trains and automobiles.

“It has been so much fun because he brings out a very different side of me. Our relationship is different than any other ones that I have had. He challenges me and pushes me in different ways,” Caelynn told E! News in Oct. 2019. “He takes me skydiving and puts me on the back of a motorcycle. He brings out the adventure side of me but also challenges me intellectually as well.”

“He is one of the best communicators as well. He has made me a better communicator,” she continued. “In relationships, I tend to close myself off if I am having a problem or an issue and he makes me be more vulnerable.”

In late 2019, Dean was hospitalized after a ski accident in the Swiss Alps, and Caelynn was there by his side as he was discharged. She told her followers at the time, “Busted @deanie_babies out of the hospital today and explored a little bit of Switzerland.”

On Tuesday, Kumail Nanjiani took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from a recent promo shoot with Dean, Issa Rae, and fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

“During our promo shoot for @TheLovebirdsMovie, @IssaRae and uncovered some wild #BachelorNation news,” Kumail captioned the post. “Congrats @Deanie_Babies. I think? Maybe?”

In the video, the group addresses speculation that Dean and Caelynn got married in Europe after Dean broke his leg. Watch the video above to see Dean’s reaction!