Why Blake Lively Is Calling the Response to Her Movie Transformation ”Very Offensive”

Get it right: Blake Lively woke up like this.

The 32-year-old is having a pretty busy week as she gears up for the premiere of her latest film The Rhythm Section and she’s stopping by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about the time her fans mistook a side-by-side transformation of what she looked like before and after she got her makeup done for the movie.

“Props to the hair and makeup,” Jimmy Fallon tells Blake, showing her a print out of her Instagram post. “Explain what’s happening here.”

“[The makeup artist] did this really rough look, because my family has experienced a lot of tragedy, and then this after I clean up but when I posted it, people were saying ‘wow, Blake bravely shows what she looks like before and after makeup,'” Blake said, laughing, of the makeup look that artist Vivian Baker created.

Blake added, “Some people think that’s what I look like without makeup [pointing at the after picture], which I find very offensive because that takes an hour for her to make me look like that.”

“This also takes an hour to make me look this good,” Blake added, pointing to the photo on left.

“I’m sort of vacillating between my vanity, which is like wanting to be like, ‘I don’t actually look like that!’ But also being a feminist and being like, ‘why do we expect women to wake up looking like this? This isn’t realistic that you wake up this beautiful!’ But I would like people to believe that I wake up looking this beautiful.”

But Blake has been looking more beautiful than ever and her latest press tour looks prove us right.

On Monday, Jan. 27. at a screening of her film at Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City, the actress was looking sultry wearing a black velvet strapless Dolce & Gabanna gown that hugged her figure in all the right places.

The former Gossip Girl actress accessorized her flawless look with matching black leather gloves and a pair of vintage-looking high boots.

Speaking of Gossip Girl, while chatting at the premiere of her new film, the actress confirmed that she isn’t “involved” in the production of the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot.

We can only dream, xoxo Gossip Girl.

In the meantime, fans can see the star in action when The Rhythm Section hits theaters on Jan. 31, 2020. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. EST/PST on NBC.