Why Britney Spears is “angry, hurt, and betrayed” by Jamie Lynn Spears and her family

Why Britney Spears is “angry, hurt, and betrayed” by Jamie Lynn Spears and his family

As the public feud between Britney Spears and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears continues, a source reveals how Sam Asghari is trying to support the singer behind closed doors.

Britney Spears isn’t in the mood for “Lucky.”

While she continues to enjoy the fruits of her 13-year conservatorship and her engagement to Sam Asghari, Spears is embroiled in a public feud with her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

However, a source close to Britney claims that the drama and squabbles extend beyond Jamie Lynn.

“Britney feels a lot of anger, hurt, and betrayal toward her family,” the source told E! News exclusively.

“She believes they all abandoned her when she needed them the most.”

She is deeply disappointed and betrayed by all of them, particularly Jamie Lynn.”

The Zoey 101 star released her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, earlier this week.

Jamie Lynn talked about her upbringing in a famous family in her book.

Britney’s lawyer was prompted to send the author a cease and desist letter as a result of the project.

Jamie Lynn’s legal team has yet to respond to the legal action.

“The things she’s said have shattered Britney’s heart, and she can’t believe her sister could do this,” the source told E! News.

“[For the family], it’s all very hurtful and damaging.]”

They all care about each other and hope that one day they will be able to put their differences aside.”

Jamie Lynn expressed hope for her family’s recovery during an interview with E!’s Daily Pop.

It’s unclear when that will happen.

“I’m unable to assist the family into which I was born,” she explained.

“I just think we’re all in a situation and going through a process.”

And each of us has the right to work through it in our own way.”

Sam, Britney’s fiancé, is one of her most devoted fans.

The couple was able to get away from the family drama earlier this week with a private dinner date at Soho House in West Hollywood.

According to the source, Sam has been one of Britney’s biggest supporters behind the scenes.

“He is always supportive and encouraging of her.”

The source stated, “He tries to keep things light and fun.”

“He wants Britney to be happy and pursue her ambitions.”

Every step of the way, he is there to assist…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Why Britney Spears Feels “Anger, Hurt and Betrayal” Towards Jamie Lynn Spears and Family