According to Sydney Sweeney, Cassie never told her friends she was pregnant.

Why Cassie Never Told Her Friends She Was Pregnant, according to Sydney Sweeney

Euphoria Season 2 is finally here after a long hiatus, and fans are ecstatic.

Despite the fact that the hit HBO drama has only been back for two episodes, it’s clear that it hasn’t succumbed to the sophomore slump.

Fans have already experienced a lot of twists and turns in this season.

One of the most important is Cassie Howard, played by Sydney Sweeney.

During the first season of Euphoria, Cassie has more than her fair share of shocking moments.

Sweeney’s character had quite the journey, from self-pleasure on a carousel to becoming pregnant by her boyfriend, Christopher McKay.

Despite some of Cassie’s poor decisions, fans appear to be rooting for her.

There appears to be a recognition that many of her low points stem from a sense of isolation.

Cassie has a sister and a close group of girlfriends, but she doesn’t seem to have anyone with whom she can truly connect.

This is particularly true of her female acquaintances.

Cassie didn’t even tell her friends she was pregnant in Season 1 of Euphoria, as fans will recall.

Instead, she only told them about her affair with Daniel, which she had been having with McKay.

Sweeney revealed why Cassie couldn’t tell her friends what was really going on in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Cassie doesn’t trust her friends with the truth, according to the Euphoria star.

Sydney Sweeney Discussed Her Preparation for the Role of Cassie on ‘Euphoria’

Sweeney said about her Euphoria character, “I think it was a parallel to her.”

“She didn’t feel comfortable informing her friends that she was pregnant because, while they are her ‘best friends,’ she isn’t particularly close to them and doesn’t trust them.”

She’s terrified and alone, and her way of being like, ‘Should I tell McKay about Daniel, should I tell him about the making out?’ in her head was really, ‘Should I tell him about me being pregnant?'”

Sweeney went on to say that Cassie’s decision to tell McKay she’s pregnant was solidified when she spoke with her sister later.

Even though she’s using Daniel to talk about what she’s really going through, this is true.

The Sex Scenes in ‘Euphoria’ Are ‘Very Realistic,’ according to Sydney Sweeney.

"When she's lying in bed with…," says the narrator.

