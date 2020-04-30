Why Channing Tatum and Jessie J Are Sparking Romance Rumors Again

After an “amicable breakup” at the start of this month, are Jessie J and Channing Tatum back to being more than friends?

The on-and-off couple have kept fans on their toes as of late, particularly after calling it quits for a second time just months after they reconciled at the start of the new year.

“They had tried again to make it work but realized they were better off as friends,” a source said earlier this month.

Then, just days ago, the songstress raised eyebrows when she shared a sweet tribute to the performer, writing on social media, “Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here. You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met.”

Now, a new sighting has confirmed the two are still in each other’s life.

On Wednesday, the stars were photographed on a bike together leaving the Grammy nominee’s Los Angeles home as the sun was beginning to set. While Tatum was at the wheel, the singer sat behind him with her hands on his waist, both sporting helmets.

“They are definitely back together,” a source told E! News. “He knows he wants to be with her and is willing to find a way. Whatever it takes. When they are apart, he misses her like crazy. He is happiest when he is with her and is trying to work through his stuff.”

After their second split, a source close to Tatum explained to E! News that the two got back together for a little while to try and make it work, “but the same issues were still popping up. The source added that “they love and care about each other” but just didn’t work as a couple.

As they say, perhaps third time’s the charm?