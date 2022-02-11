Why Channing Tatum Was “Afraid” to Be a Single Father After Jenna Dewan’s Divorce

After his 2018 breakup with actress and then-wife Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum revealed that he was “worried” about being able to connect with his daughter Everly, now 8, and that he “worried” about being able to connect with her.

One role that Channing Tatum was hesitant to take on was that of a single father.

On Friday, Feb. 1, I spoke with VMAN.

Following his 2018 split from actress Jenna Dewan, the 21 Jump Street star revealed that he was initially “afraid” of parenting daughter Everly, 8, alone.

“I knew I liked to act and play make-believe and magical things,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, “but I just didn’t know if I was going to be able to meet her on her level now that I’m a single dad.”

“I was terrified twice.”

Channing, who is now dating Zoe Kravitz, said his concerns stemmed from a fear of not being able to relate to his daughter in the same way that her mother could. “Was I going to be able to do any of the stuff that a mother should do? That a mother, as a woman, can relate to her as?” he asked.

However, once he realized that “all I really had to do was just go into her world and do whatever that is that she wanted to do,” the Logan Lucky actor’s fears began to fade.

Everly enjoys a variety of activities, including daily dance-offs at home, hikes, Mario Kart, and even seeing the Frozen musical with her father.

“Ok frozen the musical is seriously magical,” Channing exclaimed on Instagram after seeing the show on Broadway in 2019.

“The entire cast is unbelievably talented.”

“I’m speechless.”

And the pair’s bond is only getting stronger.

Channing shared an Instagram photo of him and his “littles” at the beach for Everly’s birthday in July, writing, “You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart.”

“In this photo, you were looking at the full moon and telling me about the prophecy of the full moon mermaid, and then we ran into the water and looked for her, and we played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids,” he continued.

“You claimed to have touched a mermaid with a bald head and seen a…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Why Channing Tatum Was “Afraid” to Become a Single Dad After Jenna Dewan Split