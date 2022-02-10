Why Charlotte Stewart ‘Hoped Not to Hear’ This Requirement for Playing Miss Beadle in ‘Little House on the Prairie’

Why Charlotte Stewart ‘hoped not to hear’ this requirement for the role of Miss Beadle in ‘Little House on the Prairie’

From 1974 to 1978, Charlotte Stewart played Eva Beadle, a schoolteacher, on Little House on the Prairie.

Because the historical drama takes place in the late 1800s, the wardrobe and hairstyles had to be accurate.

Stewart was less than pleased when she was told she needed to change her appearance.

For her role as Walnut Grove’s schoolteacher, Stewart was dressed in 1870s-style dresses.

For the look Little House producers wanted, her hair needed a little extra help.

In her memoir, Little House in the Hollywood Hills: A Bad Girl’s Guide to Becoming Miss Beadle, Mary X, and Me, Stewart wrote, “[Hairstylist] Larry [Germain] and the producers of the show had a pretty clear idea of how they wanted Miss Beadle presented, which involved making a partial blonde wig.”

When Stewart was cast in the role of Miss Beadle, she opted for styles from the 1960s and 1970s, including pin straight hair.

Her persona necessitated some sass.

“For Larry, it was a two-fold challenge,” the Little House alum explained.

“Before getting the part, I had really straight hair that I had just cut.”

Larry and Mike Landon, the show’s creator and co-star, wanted their teacher’s hair to have some period-appropriate curls and whoop-dee-whoops.

They couldn’t say ‘come back in a year,’ because I had to appear in front of the cameras in just a few days in this case.”

A more complex technique in assembling Stewart’s wig was required to achieve the exact presence that Landon and his crew were aiming for.

“Larry had to incorporate the wig seamlessly with the rest of my natural hair because it would be for the top and back of my head (including a braid),” Stewart explained.

Stewart’s hair had to naturally blend with the wig’s shade, which was another issue.

Despite the styling team’s best efforts, the hair piece remained unusable.

“To get the color just right, Larry and another stylist, Gladys Witten, took clippings from all over my head,” she explained.

“From there, they created a wig.”

Because my hair is so pencil-thin, we had trouble keeping the wig in place once it was finished…

