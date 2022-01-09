Why Chip and Joanna Gaines Appreciate Magnolia Network’s Delay

Why Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Thankful Magnolia Network Wasn’t Launched Right Away

The launch of Magnolia Network is one of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ biggest challenges yet.

HGTV viewers have watched the couple renovate homes on Fixer Upper over the years, and they have made all of the difficult projects look simple.

Chip and Joanna are now rebranding the DIY Network under their own name.

The channel was supposed to premiere in late 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was pushed back to January 2022.

Chip and Joanna are now publicly expressing their gratitude for the change.

“Looking back, I don’t think we could have planned it any better,” Joanna said on Good Morning America.

“It’s a new year, and it’s January.”

Just the message of hope and inspiration from these storytellers and the stories they’re telling… the world is ready to see that kind of beauty.”

