Why Christian Bale Despises Working Out for ‘American Psycho’

Christian Bale has a long history of altering his appearance to suit the needs of the film he’s working on.

The Oscar winner isn’t afraid to gain a lot of weight or lose a lot of weight in order to play a specific role.

His role in the 2000 film American Psycho was one of the first examples of his dedication.

Bale has also expressed his dissatisfaction with the process of getting in shape for his role as Patrick Bateman.

The Machinist, which Bale starred in in 2004, was his most famous weight loss.

The actor plays a factory worker who suffers from insomnia in that film.

Despite the fact that the film is one of Bale’s most underappreciated, he has committed to drastic weight loss on subsequent projects.

Bale gained weight for his Oscar-nominated roles in American Hustle in 2013 and Vice in 2018.

Bale built up his muscular physique after The Machinist in preparation for his most famous role as Bruce Wayne aka Batman in 2005’s Batman Begins.

But getting ready for a role in American Psycho was his first time.

According to Harrison Cheung and Nicola Pittam’s 2012 book Christian Bale: The Inside Story of the Darkest Batman, Bale struggled to get in shape for his role as Patrick Bateman.

It wasn’t so much that he couldn’t put on the necessary muscle for the role.

He didn’t care for it, though.

“[Patrick Bateman] is vain and conceited about his appearance.

While I was able to imitate the character’s psychology, the physicality was impossible to replicate.

Working out is a chore.

I swear it’s true that as your muscles grow larger, your brain cells decrease.

When I was in the gym, I found that I had to stop thinking because if I did, I’d realize how absurd it was that I was pumping iron when I could have been out having a drink and a cigarette and eating lunch.

I worked out with a personal trainer for six weeks and some time before that.

During training, I ate a lot and then ate almost nothing while filming.”

That extra workout time turned out to be crucial.

In American Psycho, Bale came close to losing the lead to Leonardo DiCaprio.

This physical commitment was the catalyst for…

