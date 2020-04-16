Why Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Aren’t Getting Engaged Just Yet

Pump the breaks Lovatics! Wedding bells aren’t ringing for Demi Lovato anytime soon.

Less than a month after E! News confirmed that the music superstar is dating Young and the Restless alum Max Ehrich, reports surfaced claiming an engagement could be happening sooner rather than later.

While the famous pair appears happier than ever, a proposal likely isn’t happening anytime soon.

“The engagement rumors are not true,” a source shared with E! News exclusively. “It’s still early in the relationship and Demi and Max are enjoying just getting to know each other.”

In a short period of time, however, those close to the couple can’t help but recognize that it’s a really good match.

“Max is very much in love with Demi and is infatuated with her,” a separate source shared with E! News. “Max has basically already moved into Demi’s house and everything has been going really well. They are always joking and laughing all day long, keeping each other entertained.”

As they continue to follow stay-at-home orders during the Coronavirus pandemic, we’re told Demi and Max enjoy ordering in, cooking and watching movies together.

In fact, the extra time together has only made their bond stronger.

“This time has been very special because they have been one on one with no distractions or stress from outside life. They’ve really gotten to know each other on a different level,” an insider explained to us. “She is feeling great and loves being with him. He supports her sobriety and is very understanding. It’s going great and they both see it moving in a serious direction. She has loved having him at her house and trying out living together. So far, it’s working very well.”

Since the romance rumors first surfaced online, Demi has appeared in an Instagram Live with her man. They’ve also been photographed grocery shopping together.

As for when they will make their relationship Instagram official on the main feed, your guess is as good as ours.

Until then, those close to the duo appear supportive of this new romance that is likely just getting started.

“Demi’s family thinks Max is a great guy and that the relationship is healthy for Demi’s sobriety and lifestyle,” our source shared.