Why Demi Lovato Is the “Most Free” She’s Ever Felt In Her Life

Demi Lovato is not willing to “destroy” her mental health to look a certain way.

The “Anyone” singer is opening up about her journey in the spotlight, and how she’s putting her health first. In a deeply personal new interview with Ashley Graham for the model’s Pretty Big Deal podcast, released on Tuesday, Lovato explained how she’s focusing on loving and accepting her body, instead of trying to spend her days in the gym.

“I have a bunch of people that I work with in the recovery aspect of my life, one of them is a dietician, one of them is a therapist,” Lovato told Graham, adding that her dietician suggested that she needed to focus on body acceptance over body positivity. “Now when I look in the mirror and I start to have a negative thought, I don’t stop and say, ‘No, you’re beautiful, you’re gorgeous, I love you, you’re perfect the way you are.’ Because I don’t believe that.”

Instead, Lovato now tells herself, “You’re healthy and I accept you.”

“So you express gratitude in the health and then you just express reality in accepting yourself rather than trying to convince yourself of something that you don’t believe,” the 27-year-old star explained. “I would love to be in a place where I can say I’m super confident in my body, but the reality is, I’m not.”

“I haven’t worn a pair of jeans in forever because I don’t like jeans, they don’t make me feel great right now,” Lovato continued. “And I don’t have to f–king wear jeans if I don’t want to.”

“I haven’t worn jeans in six months,” Graham told Lovato.

“Neither have I!” Lovato replied as they laughed together. “It’s fantastic!”

Lovato also told Graham that she doesn’t know what she currently weighs, but normally she could tell her weight without even needing a scale.

“Now, I finally feel like I have freedom from it because I literally don’t know my weight,” Lovato said. “And it’s the most free that I’ve ever felt in my whole life.”

You can listen to Lovato talk more about her health, recovery and her journey in the spotlight in the podcast interview above!