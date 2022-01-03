Why Did a Fight Between Richard Pryor and Chevy Chase Supposedly Delight the Host, According to Johnny Carson?

Why Did a Quarrel Between Richard Pryor and Chevy Chase Supposedly Delight the Host, According to Johnny Carson?

Late comedian Richard Pryor once asked fellow comedian Chevy Chase why he didn’t tell Johnny Carson he was taking over The Tonight Show while both of them were seated with the host.

How did Carson react to what Chase had to say?

Chase was on his way to becoming a superstar in 1975.

This was largely due to the first season of Saturday Night Live, which was then simply referred to as Saturday Night.

According to a long-running rumor, the show was created so Carson could take more time off without losing viewers.

Chase was almost advertised as a favorite with all the right people at NBC, where Carson had been hosting The Tonight Show for more than a decade, perhaps in response to work demands from Carson.

According to a 1975 New York Magazine article, “industry sources report that network executives see Chase as ‘the first real potential successor to Johnny Carson when he leaves the Tonight Show.'”

Saturday Night was also bringing in 2 million more viewers than reruns of the Tonight Show, according to the writer.

Was Chase, however, truly a viable Carson replacement?

Chase and Pryor both appeared on The Tonight Show on May 4, 1977, to promote TV specials that aired back-to-back on the network the night after their interviews.

Pryor’s son’s talent for a school talent show was referred to as a “hooker” by Chase when he sat down and began his conversation with Carson.

Pryor demanded that Chase repeat the insult, which he refused to do.

Chased said innocently, “Hey, I didn’t say anything, man.”

“I didn’t say anything at all.”

Pryor asked Chase, “Why didn’t you tell Johnny you were going to take over his show?”

He didn’t say where he got the information from, but it’s possible he was referring to the New York Magazine article.

Carson laughed and tapped Pryor on the hand.

“I knew you’d bring it up, and Johnny and I have talked about it, and neither of us cares,” Chase replied.

Carson sat back in his chair and listened, but after the statement, he did not throw Chase a lifeline.

Pryor dug deeper, saying, “That monologue you were doing with the chair is a perfect replacement for Johnny.”

