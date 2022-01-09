Why Did Bernie Taupin Co-Write Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind” When He Isn’t a Marilyn Monroe Fan?

Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s song “Candle in the Wind” helped to immortalize Marilyn Monroe, and Taupin explained why he wrote it despite not being a Monroe fan in an interview.

He also explained why he chose Monroe as the subject of the song when it could have easily been about Jim Morrison of The Doors.

Monroe is mentioned in a number of songs, including Madonna’s “Vogue” and Nicki Minaj’s “Marilyn Monroe,” with “Candle in the Wind” being the most well-known.

In a Rolling Stone interview from 2014, Taupin stated that “Candle in the Wind” didn’t have to be about Monroe.

“I wrote ‘Candle in the Wind’ about Marilyn Monroe, but she was never someone I admired as a kid,” Taupin explained.

“She was just a metaphor for fame and dying young, as well as people who overindulge and those who do die young.”

The song could have been about Montgomery Clift, James Dean, or even Jim Morrison.”

Micky Dolenz of the Monkees learned how to sing songs “properly” while performing in an Elton John musical.

Taupin explained why he chose Monroe over a male celebrity when writing “Candle in the Wind.”

“I used her because she seemed to have a more sympathetic bent to her,” he explained.

“She was also a woman, which made her even more vulnerable.”

But it was really about celebrity excesses, early deaths of celebrities, and ‘live fast, die young, and leave a beautiful corpse,’ which was the song’s crux.”

Despite his ambivalence toward Monroe, Taupin is a big fan of “Candle in the Wind.” “I think it’s one of the best marriages of lyric and melody that Elton and I have ever put together,” he said.

“But that doesn’t change the fact that I wasn’t particularly enamored with Marilyn Monroe,” John said, adding that he had been a fan of Monroe since he was a child because she was so glamorous.

Is It True That Andy Warhol Painted Marilyn Monroe While She Was Alive?

In the United States, the original version of “Candle in the Wind” was not a hit.

It charted at No. 1 in the United States in a live recording made in 1988.

Staying at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.