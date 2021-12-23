Why Did Brandon Jones and Michelle Young Break Up on “The Bachelorette”?

When Michelle Young and Brandon Jones split in the season 18 finale, many Bachelorette fans were heartbroken.

Throughout the season, they had a special bond.

But, in the end, it wasn’t meant to be.

So, what happened to Brandon and Michelle in The Bachelorette 2021? Here’s what happened to the Bachelor Nation couple and why Brandon wouldn’t get back together with the lead if given the chance.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Season 18 finale of The Bachelorette.]

Michelle Young’s mother, LaVonne, opens up about how the family feels about Nayte Olukoya now on ‘The Bachelorette.’

The contestant truly believed that he was going to marry Michelle in the moments leading up to their breakup in The Bachelorette Season 18 finale.

Brandon had gotten Michelle’s family’s blessing earlier that week.

The 28-year-old teacher also confessed her feelings for her suitor.

Michelle, on the other hand, knew she couldn’t afford to lose her final pick, Nayte Olukoya.

Michelle had no choice but to end the relationship after Brandon’s sweet proposal.

Both parties were in tears by the time the breakup was over.

Brandon appeared to throw his Neil Lane engagement ring into the trees in the reality show to emphasize his heartbreak.

Brandon, on the other hand, stated unequivocally that he would always be there for Michelle.

He also stated that he wanted to defend his ex-girlfriend.

He knew, however, that there was nothing he could do because she simply followed her heart.

Why Didn’t Tayshia Adams Appear in Michelle Young’s Finale and ‘After the Final Rose’ Special Episode on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Brandon posted a bittersweet photo on Instagram following his breakup with Michelle in The Bachelorette Season 18 finale.

The contestant posted a photo of the beach in Mexico, where the finale was shot.

Brandon captioned the picture with a wilted rose, “There’s beauty in the struggle.”

Brandon, on the other hand, stated that he is ready to move on.

During the “After the Final Rose” special, the two ex-boyfriends appeared to be friendly with one another as they received one final piece of closure.

Brandon was also asked if he was still in love with Michelle by host Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“I will always, always, always love Michelle,” says the narrator.

“Unfortunately, I don’t believe that loving her in that way would be respectful anymore,” he said.

“I want her and Nayte to be happy for the rest of their lives.”

Why Did Joe Coleman and… on ‘The Bachelorette’

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.