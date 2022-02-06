Why did Cameron Diaz leave the entertainment industry?

Cameron Diaz’s decision to leave Hollywood was based on a variety of factors.

Cameron, 49, has stayed out of the spotlight since marrying Benji Madden, 42, a rocker.

Cameron Diaz was a multi-millionaire who starred in blockbusters like There’s Something About Mary.

So, what changed Cameron from the “eternal bachelorette” of Hollywood to a loving wife and mother?

Over the last few years, the former actress has reportedly turned down “dozens” of roles, according to a source.

“It’s no exaggeration to say she could have banked up to (dollar)100 million or even more if she’d been working instead of resting and planning her domestic future,” the insider told the website.

The insider revealed that turning down the roles “is a price worth paying” for one of the highest-paid actresses.

Diaz welcomed her first child in January 2020, completing her dramatic transformation from tireless film star to doting wife and mother living “off-the-radar.”

Cameron has kept a low profile for years since leaving her glittering film career to devote more time to herself and her rock star husband Benji Madden.

“I’ve given the public more than half of my life.

Cameron said in a magazine interview, “I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now.”

In 2020, she told Gwyneth Paltrow that she was at ‘peace’ since leaving her lucrative Hollywood career.

Cameron’s transformation from party girl to married mother began in 2014, when she met Madden and starred in her final batch of films.

At a dinner party she hosted for his brother Joel and sister-in-law Nicole Richie, she struck up a conversation with the heavily tattooed Good Charlotte guitarist.

Cameron and Justin Timberlake had met briefly a decade before at a charity basketball game when Cameron was dating Justin Timberlake.

Cameron and Madden were engaged in just a few months this time.

They married in a small ceremony at the actress’s Beverly Hills mansion in California in January 2015.

Raddix Madden, the couple’s first child, was born via surrogate on December 30, 2019.

Cameron described motherhood as “heaven” during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Diaz has appeared in a number of films, including The Mask (1994), My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), There’s Something About Mary (1998), Charlie’s Angels (2000), The Holiday (2006), and Bad Teacher (2011).

Princess Fiona in Shrek (2001) was also voiced by her.

