Why Did Cindy Williams Lose Film Roles After the End of ‘Laverne and Shirley’?

Why Did Cindy Williams Lose Film Roles After ‘Laverne and Shirley’ Ended?

When Laverne andamp; Shirley premiered in 1976, Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams became household names.

Williams struggled to find film roles after her eight-year run as Shirley Feeney ended in 1983.

Marshall and Williams were given their own show after appearing on Happy Days.

The ABC comedy about two working-class women who share an apartment and have dating problems was an instant hit. Williams had her own theory about why the sitcom was so popular.

Williams told Lifestyle Media Group of Laverne andamp; Shirley, “These were two girls who scrambled to get the rent together every month.”

“The wolf was always close behind them.”

And that is something that people can relate to.”

When it came to their characters, Marshall and Williams were frequently on the same page, wanting them to reflect a more humble, everyday life.

“I remember Paramount wanting to dress us in these beautiful dresses, but we declined because Laverne and Shirley didn’t have a beautiful wardrobe,” Williams said.

“It was the same with the first set they built; it was so nice, it reminded me of Mary’s apartment from The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

We also argued [for the change].

There would be no carpeting in Laverne and Shirley’s home.

On bare floors, they’d have throw rugs.

They’d be using Goodwill furniture.

Cinder block bookshelves.”

Cindy Williams says she hasn’t ‘processed’ the loss of her former co-stars from ‘Laverne and Shirley.’

Williams appeared in the iconic 1973 film American Graffiti alongside Happy Days alum Ron Howard before landing a starring role on Laverne and Shirley.

She also appeared in the 1974 thriller The Conversation, directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

It wasn’t her intention to focus on the silver screen so early in her career.

“It’s not like I’d turn down anything on TV,” she said.

“I just did what came up, and the parts I auditioned for and got were just luck smiling down on me.”

Williams found herself typecast after playing Shirley Feeney for eight seasons, and she missed out on some movie roles when the sitcom ended.

She had no regrets about her time on television, though.

“After Laverne and Shirley, I lost a couple of parts in films because I was too identified with that character,” she said.

“And I’m completely…

