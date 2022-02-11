Why Did Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Party Go On As Scheduled Just Hours After Whitney Houston’s Death?

Why Did Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Party Go On As Planned Hours After Whitney Houston’s Death?

The Grammy Awards are the most important night in the music industry.

Every year for the past few decades, music mogul Clive Davis has thrown a pre-Grammy bash at which the hottest stars and icons mix and mingle.

But what happens if the greatest voice of a generation passes away on the day of Davis’ much-anticipated event? In the case of Whitney Houston’s death, the show must go on.

This year, February is the month of love.

On November 11, 2022, it will be ten years since Houston’s untimely death.

Her family, friends, and fans are still grieving a decade later.

Many people are baffled as to how Davis, Houston’s mentor and record label owner, could have kept the party going when Houston died just hours before.

Worse yet, Houston’s body had not yet been removed from the same hotel floors where the party was taking place.

All things Grammy awards-related, especially Davis’ party, were said to be Houston’s favorite music events.

She was in town for the weekend to celebrate with her musical peers, but she passed away just hours before the festivities were to begin.

Houston was staying in a suite on the 4th floor of the Beverly Hilton, directly above the ballroom where the party was being held.

Davis believed it was critical to keep going as planned, claiming Houston would have wanted it.

Whitney Houston was persuaded to sign with Clive Davis by agreeing to an unheard-of clause in her record contract.

“Even though she wasn’t supposed to perform tonight, she was really looking forward to it.”

He said in a tribute during the gala, “She loved music, and she loved this night that celebrates music.”

Other tributes poured in throughout the evening, including one from Diddy, who referred to Houston as having one of the “greatest voices” of all time.

Houston was also referred to as “my sister” by Alicia Keys.

On the red carpet that evening, Houston’s death was the main topic of conversation.

During a few speeches, Davis mentioned his protege, and some partygoers sat quietly, some with tears in their eyes.

But not everyone in Hollywood agreed.

The fact that the party continued astounded Gerrick Kennedy, a journalist and author of the new book Didn’t We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston.

In an interview with The New York Post, he stated, “I thought it was completely disgusting.”

“I’ve never been able to get over the fact that…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.