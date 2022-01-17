Why Did Clive Davis Turn Down a Mary J Blige-Whitney Houston Duet

Whitney Houston collaborated on a few notable projects throughout her career.

Her most well-known collaboration was with gospel legend Cece Winans, which was included on the soundtrack of the 1995 film Waiting to Exhale.

Mary J Blige, a friend of hers, was one person she did not get to work with musically.

Blige and her team were desperate to collaborate on a song with Houston, but Clive Davis turned them down.

Aretha Franklin appeared on Mary J. Blige’s 1999 single “Don’t Waste Your Time.”

The song was featured on her album Mary.

According to Blige’s former manager Kirk Burrowes, the original plan for “Don’t Waste Your Time” was for Houston to be a collaborator on the song.

It was turned down by Houston’s longtime mentor and record label owner.

According to BET, Burrowes revealed this in a 2019 interview with Rated R&B.

The Backstory to One of Whitney Houston’s Least-Heard Hits

“I wanted Mary and Whitney [Houston] to do a duet,” Burrowes said.

“He had Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin, but Clive cut the baby in half.”

So he arranged for Mary and me to perform the Whitney duet on Divas Live so that I could get the Whitney duet I wanted.”

Davis turned down the Houston and Blige duet in favor of Franklin.

“‘I was disappointed because Whitney and Mary would have said, ‘Wow,’ at that time, but when he said, Ms.

Aretha Franklin is a legendary singer and songwriter.

‘This is legendary,’ I thought to myself.

‘Now is the time to pass the baton,’ said Burrowes.

Despite never being able to collaborate musically, Blige and Houston have shared the stage twice.

Aside from the Divas special, Houston once surprised Mary J. Blige on stage while she was performing her single “Rain On Me” for VH1.

Off stage, they had a magical relationship and were close friends.

Houston’s death left Mary Blige heartbroken.

Which of Whitney Houston’s albums have received a Diamond certification?

In a 2012 interview with the Miami Herald, she said of her own past drug use, “I look at my own life, what I was living, and what could’ve happened to me.”

The city of Houston has a well-known problem with addiction.

“Then I looked at Amy Winehouse and I told her she needed to beat those things,” Blige continued.

“However, she failed to do so.

It was excruciating.

Whitney experienced the same thing.

I had hoped she’d make…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.