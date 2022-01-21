Why Did David Bowie Care So Much About George Harrison’s “Try Some, Buy Some”?

Why David Bowie Was So Moved by George Harrison’s “Try Some, Buy Some”

Ronnie Spector, a former member of The Ronettes, had a minor hit with “Try Some, Buy Some,” which was written by George Harrison.

Later, George released his own version of the song.

David Bowie explained why “Try Some, Buy Some” was so important to him in an interview.

Bowie released the album Reality in 2003.

Reality contains a few cover songs, including one of David Bowie’s “Try Some, Buy Some,” which he discussed in a 2003 interview with Vice.

“George’s song, ‘Try Some, Buy Some,’ means a lot to me right now,” Bowie said.

“When I first heard that song, it had a completely different story.

Now, my connection to the song is about letting go of a way of life and embracing something new.”

Bowie talked about his drug addiction.

“It’s overstated about most rock artists quitting drugs; reading about it is such a bore,” he said.

“However, I was still in the midst of my heavy drug phase when I first heard [‘Try Some, Buy Some’] in 1974.

And now it’s all about the relief of having gotten rid of it all and turned your life around.”

Bowie was asked if his experiences made him feel better.

“That’s the scary part,” Bowie admitted, “I don’t have too many regrets.”

“I have personal regrets about myself and my behavior, as well as the people I let down during those years.”

But that’s how my life has been, and I have no regrets.”

“Try Some, Buy Some” by Spector was a minor hit.

The song reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song reached number 77 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for four weeks.

It was Spector’s one and only chart-topping single.

Come and Get It: The Best of Apple Records, a greatest hits album of singers signed to The Beatles’ label Apple Records, featured Spector’s “Try Some, Buy Some.”

In the meantime, George’s cover of “Try Some, Buy Some” was never released as a single.

It failed to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

His tape was made…

