Why did Davy Jones of The Monkees listen to ‘Penny Lane’ 5,000 times?

Why did Davy Jones of The Monkees listen to The Beatles’ “Penny Lane” 5,000 times?

The Monkees’ Davy Jones listened to The Beatles’ “Penny Lane” over and over again.

He explained why he kept listening to the song during an interview.

Jones also stated that he believes The Beatles were “manufactured.”

Jones discussed his reaction to The Beatles’ songs during an interview with The Bob Show.

Every member of The Monkees, he claimed, was a Beatles fan.

George Harrison, according to Jones, is a “underrated songwriter.”

In comparison to the other members of the Fab Four, Jones believed George was a very different songwriter.

Jones said, “I now frequent a pub in Richmond, Virginia.”

“It’s called Penny Lane,” says the narrator.

Terry from Liverpool owns it.

Over and over, the Beatles’ music plays.

You’ve heard every Beatles record there is.”

“And as I was leaving the pub a couple of days ago, I walked out with a friend and [sings]‘Penny Lane, there is a barber,’ and I went ‘Woo! I can’t leave,'” Jones said.

“I got to stand here,” Jones recalled, “and I stood outside the building listening to ‘Penny Lane.”

When Jones first heard “Penny Lane,” by The Beatles, he listened to it repeatedly.

Jones said he played the song 5,000 times the first time he heard it.

“Because it was simply lovely.”

It was unlike anything else, and it felt like I was in high school… Don’t get me wrong.

The Beatles were the first mass-produced band.

The Monkees aren’t one of those groups.

The Beatles, of course.”

The song “Penny Lane” became a huge success.

The song was on the Billboard Hot 100 for ten weeks, with one of those weeks spent at the top.

The Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour soundtrack included “Penny Lane.”

The soundtrack for the Magical Mystery Tour reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The album spent 93 weeks at number one on the Billboard 200.

In the United Kingdom, “Penny Lane” became well-known.

“Penny Lane” reportedly peaked at No. 1 on The Official Charts Company.

It peaked at No. 2 in the United Kingdom and remained there for 11 weeks.

In the meantime, Magical Mystery Tour has climbed to the top of the charts.

31 and stayed on the charts for a total of ten weeks.

