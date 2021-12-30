Why Did Davy Jones Prevent The Monkees From Being Dubbed The Parrots?

Why Wasn’t The Monkees Called The Parrots Because of Davy Jones?

The Monkees were almost called The Parrots, according to Davy Jones.

He objected to this moniker.

Jones also claimed that The Beatles and The Byrds influenced The Monkees’ name.

Jones wrote about a conversation that led to The Monkees settling on a name in his book They Made a Monkee Out of Me.

Some speculated that the band needed a gimmick.

Jones recalled, “Well, the name hadn’t been thought of yet.”

“We started thinking of animal names because there were The Beatles, The Animals, The Byrds, and The Turtles.”

The Parrots was invented by someone.”

Someone suggested the band’s name be changed to The Parrots, and they should wear parrots on their shoulders.

Jones protested, “‘Not me, man.”

“‘I ain’t having no parrot on me… s*** all over my clothes!’ Excellent work.

‘Hey, hey, — we’re The Parrots!’ No way,” she says.

Jones recalled hearing that the band could hire a monkey as a mascot.

“We knew we had it all of a sudden,” Jones recalled.

“‘The Monkees’ — misspelled Byrds, Beatles.”

It piqued everyone’s interest.”

The Monkees’ name was inspired by the Byrds.

Despite the fact that the two bands had a connection, one was far more popular in the United States than the other.

Both albums charted at No. 6.

Two of The Byrds’ songs made the Billboard Hot 100’s top ten.

One was the band’s cover of Bob Dylan’s “Mr. Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season),” also known as “Turn! Turn! Turn!” and the other was “Turn! Turn! Turn!”

Both of these songs charted at No. 1 in the United States.

Meanwhile, The Monkees had five albums in a row that charted in the top ten of the Billboard 200.

The Monkees, More of the Monkees, Headquarters, Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, and Jones Ltd., and The Birds, The Bees, and The Monkees were the albums in question.

Those albums all charted at No.

With the exception of The Birds, The Bees, and The Monkees, who all made it to No.

three.

