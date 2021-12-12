Why Did Desi Arnaz Cast William Frawley as Fred Mertz Despite Being Warned Not to?

After being warned not to hire William Frawley for the role of Fred Mertz in ‘I Love Lucy,’ Desi Arnaz cast him anyway.

I Love Lucy was created by Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball and starred Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

Arnaz had to go over some guidelines with Frawley before casting him in the role of their BFFs and neighbors Ethel and Fred Mertz.

Vance and Frawley were brought in to play the bickering Mertz couple, according to Arnaz.

Those behind the sitcom tried to persuade him not to hire Frawley because of his drinking habits after speaking with him on the phone and deciding he would make the perfect Fred Mertz.

Arnaz wrote in his memoir A Book, “I then checked with the CBS people, the sponsor, and the advertising agency.”

“They all said, ‘We know what he’s done in the past, but what has he done recently? After all, he’s an alcoholic.’

You’d be insane to hire him.

There are a lot of actors who are more reliable and capable of playing the part.'”

Despite the opposition, Arnaz was adamant about bringing Frawley on board as Fred.

“I had complete creative control of the show under my contract as executive producer,” Arnaz explained.

“I knew I could land on my arse by doing the wrong thing, but I’d rather do that than have someone else persuade me to do something that would put me there in the first place.”

Arnaz convened a meeting with Frawley at a bar, where they discussed the show over drinks.

He told Frawley what the network executives had said about his drinking and expressed his opinion on the matter.

He told Frawley, “Look, I don’t give a damn if you drink or not.”

“I’m a drinker myself.

But Lucy and I are working on this project full-time.

She’s retired from the film industry, and I’ve retired from the music industry.

I don’t want it to be because you riled us up if we fail.”

Arnaz also informed Frawley that he had considered popular actor Gale Gordon for the part of Fred Mertz, but that he felt Frawley was better suited for the role.

The band’s leader made it clear to Frawley what would be a show-stopper on his set.

