Why did Desi Arnaz hire Vivian Vance just one week before filming started on ‘I Love Lucy’?

From 1951 to 1957, Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball starred as Ricky and Lucy Ricardo in the television series I Love Lucy.

Arnaz was tasked with casting Lucy and Ricky’s best friends and neighbors, Ethel and Fred Mertz, who were cast at the last minute.

After meeting with a number of actors who didn’t seem to fit the bill, Arnaz hired Vivian Vance just days before filming was set to begin – much to his wife’s surprise.

Arnaz was frantically trying to get everything in order so that production on I Love Lucy could begin on schedule.

With only days to find an actor to play the pivotal role of Ethel, he revealed the stress he was feeling.

In his memoir, A Book, Arnaz wrote, “The element of time had become our biggest worry, especially since we had not yet found Ethel.”

“It’s difficult to understand why we hadn’t done so.

“There were certainly a lot of actresses available, but none of them were acceptable for some reason or another.”

As the head of Desilu Productions, Arnaz understood how crucial it was to cast the character who would play Lucy’s partner in crime in order for the show to succeed.

“Some of them weren’t right for the part of Bill’s wife,” Arnaz said.

“Some Lucy didn’t care for, and others lacked stage experience, so they were quickly eliminated.”

They had to be used to performing in front of a crowd.”

When Lucille Ball’s co-star died, she was ‘inconsolable.’

Ethel wasn’t cast until about a week before the start of filming for I Love Lucy.

Marc Daniels, the show’s director, told Arnaz about Vance’s resume and recommended that he see her in the nearby play The Voice of the Turtle.

Arnaz knew she was made for the role of Ethel the moment he saw her on stage.

“In that play, Vivian was playing the very sarcastic b****,” Arnaz recalled.

“You wouldn’t call Ethel’s performance typecasting.”

Nonetheless, I knew we’d found Ethel the moment I saw her perform the first scene.”

Arnaz praised Vance’s acting and offered her the I Love Lucy role without hesitation.

He said, “She was such a wonderful actress, so honest.”

Every word she said, every reaction she had, and every move she made was flawless.

But I’d never met the lady before.

Following that,

