Why did Dolly Parton say that even if stars are “scared to death someone is going to kill them,” they should have fun?

Why did Dolly Parton say that celebrities should have fun despite the fact that they are “scared to death someone is going to kill them”?

For decades, Dolly Parton has been a household name.

Parton is a singer, actor, and philanthropist who is 75 years old.

Parton expressed her thoughts on celebrities withdrawing from the public eye in a 1984 interview with Interview Magazine, insisting that celebrities needed to live their lives without being “scared to death someone is going to kill them.”

Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton, published in 2017, includes Parton’s 1984 interview with Interview Magazine.

Parton spoke candidly about celebrities’ public lives in the interview.

Parton told Interview in 1984, according to Dolly on Dolly, ”

“I go out to eat, I go to clubs, and I love to have a good time.”

Never in my life will I allow myself to become trapped.

I believe that one of the worst things that celebrities do, which deprives them of a true life, is that they refuse to leave.

They’re terrified that someone will kill them or kidnap them.

I believe that being aware and alert is necessary, but I believe that closing yourself off… When I was sick for 18 months, I didn’t feel like I looked great, but then I realized that I needed to stop because I care about people.

I want to be out in public.

Taking a chance is something I’d rather do.

How do I think they’ll protect me if they couldn’t protect the president of the United States and other world leaders who have been shot and killed?”

You have to put up with the rain if you want the rainbow, in my opinion! pic.twitter.comwNtpI2r8Ob

Parton also stated in the 1984 interview that she is confident in her ability to defend herself with a gun.

The singer admitted she had one “for protection” at the time of the interview.

“I do [carry a gun]because I’m from the mountains.”

We grew up in the mountains, where guns are everywhere… So guns were not foreign to me, and as a young woman on her own in the world, I know how to shoot one and handle one,” Parton told Interview, according to Dolly on Dolly.

“It’s not that I’m…,” she explained.

