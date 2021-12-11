Why Did Drew Barrymore Say She Sucks at Acting When She Comes From a Family of Actors?

Why Did Drew Barrymore Say She Sucks at Acting? Drew Barrymore comes from a family of actors, so why did she say she sucked at acting?

Drew Barrymore is a talk show host who comes from a long line of actors and has been a Hollywood star since he was a child.

She rose to fame as Gertie in ET the Extra-Terrestrial, wowing Johnny Carson, and becoming the youngest host of Saturday Night Live at the age of seven.

Barrymore is, in other words, a cultural icon.

So, why does she believe she’s bad at one of her hobbies?

Barrymore made a claim about her acting that, if made by anyone else, would likely enrage her fans while speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show.

“My friends get mad at me when I say this, but I suck at acting,” she admitted to Stern.

“I really do! I can’t fake anything! I’m the worst liar, it’s awful!” the Riding in Cars with Boys actor continued.

Stern didn’t appear to agree with her viewpoint.

He encouraged her to consider her method.

“Pretend you’re in a sad scene,” he suggested.

“Could you just sit there and think about your father and cry?”

Barrymore’s father died of cancer while she was in hospice caring for him.

That was after she had spent most of her life as an absent parental figure, which contributed to her emancipation at the age of fourteen.

“That’s exactly what I do,” she told Stern.

I just cry and pull on s***.”

Stern then asked if that’s what acting is, and Barrymore replied, “Maybe.”

Of course, just because someone comes from a family of actors does not mean they will be good actors.

Even if Barrymore doesn’t think so, fans seem to think she’s a compelling and believable actor.

“[Drew Barrymore’s] father John Drew followed in the Barrymore family business, working in film and television, appearing on episodes of The Wild West, Rawhide, and Gunsmoke, among others, and in a few unremarkable film roles,” according to Biography.

Drew’s grandfather, John Barrymore, was “the most acclaimed Hamlet of his generation” prior to him.

However, the Barrymore family’s entertainer lineage dates back to the 1800s, when it crosses paths with the Drew line.

That’s when her great-grandfather married Georgiana Drew, who appears to be the first actor in the Barrymore family.

She was also born into a family of actors.

According to Barrymore,…

