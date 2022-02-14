Why did Eminem take a knee during the half-time show at the Super Bowl?

Why did Eminem take a knee during the half-time show of the Super Bowl?

After kneeling during his performance at the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show, EMINEM defied NFL rules.

After finishing a performance of his song Lose Yourself with Dr. Dre, the rapper, 49, took a knee.

Before Snoop Dogg’s set began, the rapper dropped to one knee and remained there for about 50 seconds, his head hanging solemnly.

However, it’s unclear whether the gesture, which has since become a symbol of anti-racism and anti-discrimination protest, was a planned part of the show or a spontaneous choice.

Despite accusations that some of his content was unsound, the rapper has previously openly used his music platform to confront racial injustice.

In 2020, Eminem collaborated with Kid Cudi on the song “The Adventures of Moon Man andamp; Slim Shady,” which was a social commentary track.

The four-and-a-half-minute song made specific mention of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, whose deaths sparked global protests against racism and police brutality.

Following the live halftime show, reports surfaced that the NFL and event organizers had asked the rapper to refrain from making the gesture.

It came as more reports surfaced that Eminem and his fellow artists had been heavily censored from making any political statements.

Dre felt “disgustingly censored” by executives, according to the New York Post, who didn’t want the performance to become a “divisive culture war moment.”

The NFL is also said to be offended by lyrics in the song “Still Dre” that mention “not loving cops.”

However, an NFL spokesman later denied the allegations, calling the reports “false.”

“We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that,” Brian McCarthy said to Fox News.

On February 13, 2022, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J Blige were among the performers on the Super Bowl half-time show.

50 Cent made a surprise appearance at the annual showpiece event, and his performance was shot upside down.

Dr. Dre, a California native, described the experience as “once in a lifetime.”

“This will usher in the next chapter of my career,” the 56-year-old said.

“Performing at the Super Bowl LVI half-time show in my own backyard will be one of the greatest thrills of my career.”

The Weeknd performed during the half-time show in 2021.