Why Did Ethan Hawke Call the Oscars “Destructive” in the Past?

Why Ethan Hawke Used to Call the Academy Awards “Destructive”

Ethan Hawke has always been recognized for his contributions to film.

Theactor is widely regarded as one of the most gifted actors in the industry.

The academy has had similar feelings on occasion, and has nominated the Training Day star on several occasions as a result.

Despite this, Hawke has stated that he does not support the Academy Awards and believes they are even harmful.

Ethan Hawke is the recipient of four Academy Award nominations.

The Oscar nominations, on the other hand, are for various categories.

For Training Day and Boyhood, he was nominated for two Oscars for best supporting actor.

Meanwhile, his contributions to Before Sunset and Before Midnight earned him a nomination for best-adapted screenplay.

Hawke thought his career would take off after receiving his Oscar nomination for Predestination.

Until, unfortunately, real life intervened.

“It was the pinnacle of my career.”

Maybe, just maybe, you’re commercially viable.

“I don’t know if you feel this way, but when you’re depressed, it’s really easy to see everything that is fake about other people and life, and I just started seeing all of that,” Hawke told GQ. “I don’t know if you feel this way, but when you’re depressed, it’s really easy to see everything that is fake about other people and life, and I just started seeing all of that.”

Although Hawke considers an Oscar nomination to be the pinnacle of his career, his views on the Oscars appear to be shifting.

Ethan Hawke grew increasingly critical of the academy as time went on.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that the Marvel newcomer once questioned the Oscars’ integrity and decision-making.

Especially when it came to awarding the Academy’s highest honor to actors Hawke thought were undeserving.

“Everything in this country is being turned into a competition,” Hawke says.

“It’s obvious who won and who lost.”

… That’s why they like to announce the box office grosses of movies; it’s a way of saying, ‘This one is No.

“1

“It’s so asinine,” Hawke continued, “when you consider how many forgettable, stupid films have won Oscars and how many mediocre actors have Oscars above their fireplace.”

I think it’s really destructive to make chasing these phony carrots, money, and dubious accolades a priority.”

Although some actors believed that winning an Oscar would put them in good company, the star of Dead Poets Society believed the opposite.

“There’s a lot of mediocrity dangling from the flagpole.”

He told Standard (via Standard): “I’d rather not win.”